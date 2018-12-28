Boolberry Market Cap Hits $8.87 Million (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00017984 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Boolberry has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $48,526.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.01274151 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007414 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001938 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 12,486,095 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com.

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

