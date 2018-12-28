BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

