Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $53.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $128,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $179,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,052.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

