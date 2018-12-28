British American Tobacco (BTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.67

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 80638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.
Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.
The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 439.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
