British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,139,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,899 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11,854.1% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,254,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 734.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 431,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 816,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

