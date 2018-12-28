Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Ameresco news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $88,090.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,016 shares of company stock worth $352,256. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $5,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 623.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 163,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 146,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ameresco by 415.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 3,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,996. The firm has a market cap of $652.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

