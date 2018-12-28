Brokerages Set AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Bank of America raised shares of AlarmCom to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

ALRM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,439. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,446 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $276,493.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,254 shares of company stock worth $5,920,818 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at $460,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AlarmCom by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

