Brokerages Set Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Target Price at $45.09

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alkermes from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $42,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 8,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $312,729.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787 shares of company stock valued at $429,109 over the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

ALKS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,326. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

