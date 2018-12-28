Brokerages Set Amedisys Inc (AMED) Price Target at $108.71

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

In other news, insider David B. Pearce sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $43,710.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $897,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,623 shares of company stock worth $4,863,106 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $415,640,000 after buying an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 209.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.20. 87,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

