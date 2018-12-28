Brokerages Set Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT at $88.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,322,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,687 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,977,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,079,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.