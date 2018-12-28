Brokerages Set Bayer AG (BAYN) PT at $90.20

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.20 ($104.88).

Several research firms have issued reports on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

Bayer stock opened at €60.47 ($70.31) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

