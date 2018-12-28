Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) PT at $51.00

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.