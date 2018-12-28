Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Target Price at $10.85

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 368,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 543,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 620,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

