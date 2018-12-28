Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,232. The company has a market capitalization of $596.52 million, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth $22,409,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.