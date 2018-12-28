Brokerages Set Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) PT at $86.80

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $62.64. 229,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,262. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.96% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after buying an additional 352,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,690,000 after buying an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,337,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,485,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

