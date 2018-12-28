Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.64.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.55. 269,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,998. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.79 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,088.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

