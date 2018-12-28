Budbo Price Tops $0.0037 (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Budbo has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $675.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Budbo token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Budbo has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Budbo Profile

Budbo launched on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Budbo is medium.com/budbo. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io.

Budbo Token Trading

Budbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Budbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Budbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

