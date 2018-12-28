Bunge (BG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.13

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 29001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bunge from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,847,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $210,858,484.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Soren Schroder bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Bunge (BG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.13” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/bunge-bg-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-51-13.html.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.