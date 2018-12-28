Bunzl (BZLFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

