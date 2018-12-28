Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 21,254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,119,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $813,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,023,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,580 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $134.52 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

