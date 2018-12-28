Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Cowen increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $15.44 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,402,000 after purchasing an additional 999,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 58.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 475,786 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

