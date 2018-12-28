Camden Property Trust (CPT) Director Sells $1,013,926.72 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $87.36 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 62.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 87,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $21,565,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

