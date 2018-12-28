Camping World (CWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CWH opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 148.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 70,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,032.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $172,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 96,608 shares of company stock worth $1,518,220. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,568,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 455,092 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,095,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 557,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

