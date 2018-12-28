CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Short Interest Update

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 342,908 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the November 30th total of 642,812 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CANF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

