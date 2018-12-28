Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $58.45 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,107,000 after acquiring an additional 967,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,107,000 after acquiring an additional 967,318 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,728.8% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 85,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

