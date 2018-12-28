Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.71. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $12.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE COF traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $75.66. 242,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,725. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,469,000 after purchasing an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,587,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 201.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.