Capstone Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS:CAPS) major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 206,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPS remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 55,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,504. Capstone Therapeutics Corp has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get Capstone Therapeutics alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capstone Therapeutics Corp (CAPS) Major Shareholder Neil S. Subin Sells 206,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/capstone-therapeutics-corp-caps-major-shareholder-neil-s-subin-sells-206000-shares.html.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops and sells novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.