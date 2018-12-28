Capstone Therapeutics Corp (CAPS) Major Shareholder Neil S. Subin Sells 206,000 Shares

Capstone Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS:CAPS) major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 206,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPS remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 55,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,504. Capstone Therapeutics Corp has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Capstone Therapeutics
Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops and sells novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.
