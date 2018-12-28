Carboneum (C8) Token Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (C8)

Carboneum (C8) Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Carboneum (C8) Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Carboneum (C8) Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $544.00 worth of Carboneum (C8) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carboneum (C8) Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.02294453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00149906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00192690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027694 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Carboneum (C8) Token Token Profile

Carboneum (C8) Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens. Carboneum (C8) Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io. Carboneum (C8) Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io.

Buying and Selling Carboneum (C8) Token

Carboneum (C8) Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum (C8) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum (C8) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboneum (C8) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

