Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stake Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 22.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 25.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 103,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

CTRE stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/caretrust-reit-inc-ctre-stake-lifted-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.