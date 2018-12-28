Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,303,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 114,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after buying an additional 898,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

CASA stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Casa Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

