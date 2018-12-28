Catasys (CATS) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Catasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CATS opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.26. Catasys has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.29.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Catasys had a negative return on equity of 546.50% and a negative net margin of 122.75%. Analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catasys by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Catasys by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

