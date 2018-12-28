CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.87. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 72067 shares traded.

CBL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Shares Gap Down to $1.87” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/cbl-associates-properties-cbl-shares-gap-down-to-1-87.html.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.