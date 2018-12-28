Celgene Co. (CELG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

CELG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

