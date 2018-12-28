Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 1,581.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,424,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

