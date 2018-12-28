Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2134 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $20.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (CHGX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/change-finance-u-s-large-cap-fossil-fuel-free-etf-chgx-to-issue-annual-dividend-of-0-21.html.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.