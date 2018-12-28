Charles E. Scripps Buys 5,000 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 781,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,033.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles E. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $89,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $15.63 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

