Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.34

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 5519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $835.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,603,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,603,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 29.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 468,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 92,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

