Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $226,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

