Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 74.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $218,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $728,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of LNG opened at $58.57 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.10 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,701.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/cheniere-energy-inc-lng-shares-sold-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.