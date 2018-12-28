China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC) versus Ameresco (AMRC) Head to Head Analysis

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp -16.18% -69.93% -11.59% Ameresco 6.43% 14.06% 4.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Ameresco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp and Ameresco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp $45.74 million 0.25 -$7.39 million N/A N/A Ameresco $717.15 million 0.90 $37.49 million $0.76 18.51

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp and Ameresco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameresco 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ameresco has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Ameresco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Volatility & Risk

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameresco beats China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Company Profile

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products. The company sells its products to construction companies. It serves subcontractors, general contractors, property owners and developers, governmental agencies, and home builders. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 73 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

