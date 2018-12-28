China Gold International Resrcs (CGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.59

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 61735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.57.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$207.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

