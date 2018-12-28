Christopher & Banks (CBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Christopher & Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of CBK stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.25. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.37.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Christopher & Banks will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Christopher & Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Christopher & Banks by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Christopher & Banks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

