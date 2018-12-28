Cineplex Inc (CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$22.88 and a 1 year high of C$38.42.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$386.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$405.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.41999994022287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is presently 137.39%.

In related news, insider Daniel F. Mcgrath bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.65 per share, with a total value of C$102,600.00.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

