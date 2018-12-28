Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 415.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,016 shares of company stock valued at $352,256 over the last three months. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $14.07 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

