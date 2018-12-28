Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

