City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,672,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $395.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). City Office REIT had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 35,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $377,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,356.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

