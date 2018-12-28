Civeo (CVEO) Trading Up 10%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price was up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 905,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 731,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Civeo in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum set a $4.00 target price on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Civeo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Civeo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $201.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.05.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,596,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 385,809 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,328,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after buying an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 908,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/civeo-cveo-trading-up-10.html.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.