Claire Lockey Sells 10,000 Shares of Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.57. 377,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,138. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $170,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

