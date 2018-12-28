Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (EMO) Insider Richard A. Freeman Sells 34,854 Shares

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) insider Richard A. Freeman sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $264,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,207. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.36.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 86,813 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (EMO) Insider Richard A. Freeman Sells 34,854 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/clearbridge-energy-midstreamoprtntyfdinc-emo-insider-richard-a-freeman-sells-34854-shares.html.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end management investment fund. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products infrastructure. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.