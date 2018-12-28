Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,860 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at $434,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $790.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 70,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,685,473.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,018.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Hornung purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $181,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

